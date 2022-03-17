First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 860,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.93. The company had a trading volume of 790,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,337. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.58.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.73%.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $841,767. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at $3,132,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,815,000 after purchasing an additional 555,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 503,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 369.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after purchasing an additional 456,973 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

