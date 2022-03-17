First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0049.
First Majestic Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 3.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.
NYSE:AG opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.16 and a beta of 0.89.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.
About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
