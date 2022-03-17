First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0049.

First Majestic Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 3.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

NYSE:AG opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.16 and a beta of 0.89.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.