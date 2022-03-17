First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded First Majestic Silver from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.13.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -674.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.006 dividend. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -99.95%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,760,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,711,000 after acquiring an additional 199,975 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 641,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $19,635,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,986,000 after acquiring an additional 130,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 303,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.