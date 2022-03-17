First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded First Majestic Silver from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.13.
First Majestic Silver stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -674.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.006 dividend. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -99.95%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,760,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,711,000 after acquiring an additional 199,975 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 641,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $19,635,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,986,000 after acquiring an additional 130,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 303,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
