First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.
Shares of FMBI stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,415,000 after buying an additional 30,524 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 849.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,611,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,321,000 after buying an additional 9,493,513 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,688,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,541,000 after buying an additional 64,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,991,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,785,000 after buying an additional 188,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,819,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.
