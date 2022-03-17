First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to C$43.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

