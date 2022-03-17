First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.48

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$39.48 and last traded at C$39.25, with a volume of 574640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.47.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$39.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.23.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of C$27.08 billion and a PE ratio of 25.19.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.64, for a total value of C$3,152,328.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,922,094. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,929 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,682.

About First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

