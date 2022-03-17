First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.78. 6,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 24,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.77.
