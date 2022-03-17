First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU) Stock Price Up 2.3%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU – Get Rating) rose 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 5,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 12,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75.
