FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.06

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGPGet Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 98.06 ($1.28) and traded as high as GBX 106.50 ($1.38). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37), with a volume of 2,468,818 shares.

FGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.48) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 99.86 ($1.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of £787.54 million and a PE ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 98.06.

FirstGroup Company Profile (LON:FGP)

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

