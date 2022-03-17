FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.06

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 98.06 ($1.28) and traded as high as GBX 106.50 ($1.38). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37), with a volume of 2,468,818 shares.

FGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.48) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 99.86 ($1.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of £787.54 million and a PE ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 98.06.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

