Fiske (LON:FKE) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $72.45

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.45 ($0.94) and traded as low as GBX 72.10 ($0.94). Fiske shares last traded at GBX 72.10 ($0.94), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.45. The company has a market capitalization of £8.58 million and a P/E ratio of 13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Get Fiske alerts:

In related news, insider Alexander Harrison acquired 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,150 ($13,198.96).

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary portfolio management, investment advisory, execution, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client deposit accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and safe custody services to private clients.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiske Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiske and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.