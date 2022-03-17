Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.120-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$171 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.59 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.120-$1.160 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $8.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.26. 2,044,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Five9 has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -119.56 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FIVN. William Blair began coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.05.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,875 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Five9 by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 720,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after purchasing an additional 286,110 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Five9 by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 354,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,718,000 after purchasing an additional 197,543 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 186,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,650,000 after purchasing an additional 103,935 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Five9 by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Five9 by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

