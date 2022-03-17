Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $933,000.00

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as £9,330 ($12,132.64) and last traded at GBX 9,350 ($121.59), with a volume of 526776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,260 ($120.42).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($221.07) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group set a £163.50 ($212.61) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($201.56) to £138 ($179.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($201.56) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £151.24 ($196.67).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of £104.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of £120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £16.43 billion and a PE ratio of -39.50.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

