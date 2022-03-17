Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 56,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 552,266 shares.The stock last traded at $80.71 and had previously closed at $79.61.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.86.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after buying an additional 57,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.