ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.58 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.340 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FORG traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.40. 23,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,101. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

FORG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

