Forian (FORA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FORA stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Forian has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00.
In other news, Director Martin J. Wygod bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $38,016.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. bought 7,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $64,405.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,424 shares of company stock valued at $236,972.
About Forian (Get Rating)
Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.
