Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the February 13th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOJCY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($32.97) to €24.00 ($26.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. AlphaValue downgraded Fortum Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.
