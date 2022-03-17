Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the February 13th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOJCY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($32.97) to €24.00 ($26.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. AlphaValue downgraded Fortum Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.