Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Down 21.0% in February

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 189,600 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 240,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Forward Industries stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 26,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,702. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.78. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.

Forward Industries ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in Forward Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $9,450,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Industries by 29.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Industries by 129.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 160,134 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

