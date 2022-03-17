Fragasso Group Inc. Has $16.96 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,441 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $295.22. The stock had a trading volume of 30,787,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,115,598. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.35 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.33 and its 200 day moving average is $310.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

