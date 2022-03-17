Fragasso Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.01. 1,614,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,287. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.20 and its 200-day moving average is $109.22. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.10 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

