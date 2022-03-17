Fragasso Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,688,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after acquiring an additional 993,139 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,291,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,006,000 after purchasing an additional 289,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $213.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,235. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.21 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.32 and a 200-day moving average of $217.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

