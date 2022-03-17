Fragasso Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.95. 6,761,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,248,344. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $87.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.