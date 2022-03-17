Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.99% and a negative net margin of 152.00%.
Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 14.30.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
About Frequency Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
