Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.99% and a negative net margin of 152.00%.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 14.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 5,179.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 700,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

