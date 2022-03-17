FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at US Capital Advisors

Analysts at US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FREY. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NYSE:FREY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 17,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,726. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.05. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $14.37.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,705,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,052,000 after buying an additional 286,695 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,495,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,926,000 after buying an additional 250,100 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,398,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,450,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

