Frontier Developments’ (FDEV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.01) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FDEV. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,635 ($34.27) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,918 ($37.95).

Shares of FDEV opened at GBX 1,214 ($15.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Frontier Developments has a one year low of GBX 1,080 ($14.04) and a one year high of GBX 3,290 ($42.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £478.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,335.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,953.37.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider David John Walsh sold 2,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.25), for a total transaction of £32,037.50 ($41,661.25).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

