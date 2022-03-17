Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Short Interest Update

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICV. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Frontier Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Frontier Investment in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Frontier Investment in the 4th quarter worth $891,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Frontier Investment in the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Frontier Investment stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67. Frontier Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

Frontier Investment Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Frontier Investment Corp is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

