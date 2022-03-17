Ft Cboe Vest Intl Equity (NYSEARCA:YJUN) Trading 0.7% Higher

Ft Cboe Vest Intl Equity (NYSEARCA:YJUN – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.77. 4,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 8,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ft Cboe Vest Intl Equity stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ft Cboe Vest Intl Equity (NYSEARCA:YJUN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ft Cboe Vest Intl Equity (YJUN)
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ft Cboe Vest Intl Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Cboe Vest Intl Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.