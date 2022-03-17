Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives €47.74 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €47.74 ($52.47).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FPE shares. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.42) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of FRA FPE traded up €0.32 ($0.35) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €26.00 ($28.57). 142,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($49.23). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.86.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

