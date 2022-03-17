Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading Up 11.1%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.16 and last traded at $27.09. Approximately 216,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,268,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.88.

The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 39.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Futu in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Futu by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Futu by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

