FY2022 EPS Estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASAZY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

