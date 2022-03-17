G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Cut to $30.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.
NASDAQ:GIII opened at $26.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47.
G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.
