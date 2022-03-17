G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Cut to $30.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $26.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

