Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS.

Shares of GMDA stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 186,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,616. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 54.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GMDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.

About Gamida Cell (Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.