Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in February

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 831,500 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 1,007,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.9 days.

Shares of GNENF stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Ganfeng Lithium has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24.

Get Ganfeng Lithium alerts:

About Ganfeng Lithium (Get Rating)

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures lithium chloride, lithium fluoride, lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide and lithium magnesium alloy. Its products include lithium metal, battery grade, low sodium, catalyst grade, lithium fluoride, lithium rods, tablets, particles, battery grade lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, anhydrous and battery grade lithium fluoride.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.