Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in February

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 831,500 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 1,007,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.9 days.
Shares of GNENF stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Ganfeng Lithium has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24.
About Ganfeng Lithium
