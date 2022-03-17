Gareth Maitland Edwards Purchases 81,967 Shares of Cornerstone FS Plc (LON:CSFS) Stock

Cornerstone FS Plc (LON:CSFS – Get Rating) insider Gareth Maitland Edwards acquired 81,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £14,754.06 ($19,186.03).
Gareth Maitland Edwards also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 10th, Gareth Maitland Edwards acquired 24,033 shares of Cornerstone FS stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £4,085.61 ($5,312.89).
Shares of CSFS opened at GBX 18.15 ($0.24) on Thursday. Cornerstone FS Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.55 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,390 ($83.09). The company has a market capitalization of £4.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.67.
Cornerstone FS Plc provides cloud based international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services with focus on removing the complexity of international payments for its customers. It operates FXPress proprietary, multi- currency, customer account general ledger system with integrated payment and settlement capability, online client portal, and back office customer service portal.
