General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GE traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.13. 76,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,938,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.06 and a 200-day moving average of $99.44. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 107,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

