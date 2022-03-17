Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.54% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

NASDAQ GIPR opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 34.60 and a current ratio of 34.60. Generation Income Properties has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About Generation Income Properties (Get Rating)

Generation Income Properties Inc is an internally managed real estate investment corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in United States. It invests primarily in freestanding, single-tenant commercial retail, office and industrial properties.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.