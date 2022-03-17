GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Miles Gareth Jakeman Buys 12,719 Shares

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Rating) insider Miles Gareth Jakeman bought 12,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £7,377.02 ($9,593.00).

Miles Gareth Jakeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Miles Gareth Jakeman bought 17,391 shares of GetBusy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £10,086.78 ($13,116.75).

On Wednesday, March 9th, Miles Gareth Jakeman bought 17,391 shares of GetBusy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £10,086.78 ($13,116.75).

On Thursday, March 3rd, Miles Gareth Jakeman bought 18,018 shares of GetBusy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £10,090.08 ($13,121.04).

Shares of LON GETB opened at GBX 57.90 ($0.75) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 69.42. GetBusy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 102 ($1.33). The firm has a market cap of £28.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97.

GetBusy plc develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud document management platform and client portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management, workflow, and cloud portal tool for medium to large professional service businesses; and GetBusy, a team and client task management, and signatures application.

