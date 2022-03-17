GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Miles Gareth Jakeman Buys 12,719 Shares

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

GetBusy plc (LON:GETBGet Rating) insider Miles Gareth Jakeman bought 12,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £7,377.02 ($9,593.00).

Miles Gareth Jakeman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 11th, Miles Gareth Jakeman bought 17,391 shares of GetBusy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £10,086.78 ($13,116.75).
  • On Wednesday, March 9th, Miles Gareth Jakeman bought 17,391 shares of GetBusy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £10,086.78 ($13,116.75).
  • On Thursday, March 3rd, Miles Gareth Jakeman bought 18,018 shares of GetBusy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £10,090.08 ($13,121.04).

Shares of LON GETB opened at GBX 57.90 ($0.75) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 69.42. GetBusy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 102 ($1.33). The firm has a market cap of £28.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97.

GetBusy Company Profile (Get Rating)

GetBusy plc develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud document management platform and client portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management, workflow, and cloud portal tool for medium to large professional service businesses; and GetBusy, a team and client task management, and signatures application.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GetBusy (LON:GETB)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GetBusy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GetBusy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.