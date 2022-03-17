Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 341 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $55.97 on Thursday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.85.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

