Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 6,196 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 103.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 126,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

NYSE MRK opened at $78.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $197.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.