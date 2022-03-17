Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.46.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $325.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.69 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.26. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.21 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

