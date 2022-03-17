Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $11.75 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 422.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 32,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, blooom inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. blooom inc. now owns 107,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $219.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $199.50 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

