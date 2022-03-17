Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 1,678 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average of $65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.53 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,521. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

