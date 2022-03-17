Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given New $50.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on GTLB. Cowen cut their price objective on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gitlab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.
GTLB stock opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. Gitlab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.89.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gitlab Company Profile (Get Rating)
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
