Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.280-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.75 million.Gitlab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.56.
NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $5.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 129,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,330. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.89. Gitlab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth $27,267,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,303,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.
About Gitlab (Get Rating)
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gitlab (GTLB)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.