Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 590 ($7.67) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 580 ($7.54) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.37) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.85) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.11) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 485.63 ($6.32).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 473.15 ($6.15) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 424.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 381.05. The company has a market cap of £62.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 514.10 ($6.69).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Glencore’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

