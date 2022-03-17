Glitch 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $902,629.00 (GLCH)

Glitch (GLCH) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. Glitch has a market cap of $31.29 million and approximately $902,629.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Glitch has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Glitch

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

