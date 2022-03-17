Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.53 ($0.01). Global Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.54 ($0.01), with a volume of 14,718,840 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £4.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.58.

Global Petroleum Company Profile (LON:GBP)

Global Petroleum Limited explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. The company primarily owns an 85% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,810 square kilometers; and a 78 per cent participating interest in PEL 0094, which comprise Block 2011A covering an area of 5,798 square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia.

