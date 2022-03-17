Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) Shares Up 5%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.86. 791,515 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 750,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.50.
