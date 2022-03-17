Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Bought by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $22.98 on Thursday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.