GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.45.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $77.29 on Monday. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $90.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average is $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,695 shares of company stock worth $1,862,247 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tobam raised its stake in GoDaddy by 524.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 112.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

