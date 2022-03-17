GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.14 EPS

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOCO opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $426.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.13. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in GoHealth by 8,015.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GoHealth by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 467,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GoHealth by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 431,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in GoHealth by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 269,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GoHealth by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 134,934 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

